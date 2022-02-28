Canada își închide spațiul aerian pentru toți operatorii ruși. Un avion a încălcat deja interdicția de zbor

Canada își închide spațiul aerian pentru „toți operatorii ruși de aeronave”, ca răspuns la invazia Ucrainei de către trupele lui Vladimir Putin, a anunțat, duminică, ministrul canadian al Transporturilor, Omar Alghabra.
În ciuda acestei interdicții, un zbor al companiei ruse Aeroflot a survolat estul Canadei duminică seara, a admis guvernul canadian, act calificat drept „infracțiune”.
A doua țară ca mărime de pe planetă, după Rusia, Canada s-a alăturat statelor europene care, la rândul lor, și-au interzis zborurile companiilor rusești pe deasupra lor.
„Rusia ete responsabilă pentru atacurile sale neprovocate asupra Ucrainei”, a spus Alghabra.
În prezent, nu există o legătură directă între aeroporturile canadiene și cele rusești, dar decizia canadienilor poate complica foarte mult zborurile operate de compania rusă Aeroflot între Rusia și Statele Unite.
„Guvernul Canadei interzice exploatarea în spațiul aerian canadian a unei aeronave care este deținută sau operată de persoane sau companii din Rusia”, a declarat pentru AFP, pentru Transport, Valerie Glazer, directorul de comunicații al ministrului Afacerilor Externe.
Uniunea Europeană a anunţat duminică că îşi va închide spaţiul aerian pentru companiile aeriene ruseşti ca măsură de sancţionare a invadării Ucrainei de către Rusia.
Compania aeriană Aeroflot a anunţat că va suspenda de luni toate zborurile către Europa, în urma deciziei UE de a închide întreg spaţiul său aerian tuturor avioanelor ruseşti.
„Ca urmare a restricţiilor privind spaţiul aerian instituite de autorităţile europene, Aeroflot îşi suspendă din 28 februarie 2022 şi până la o nouă notificare zborurile către toate destinaţiile europene”, se arată într-un comunicat al companiei ruseşti, emis duminică seara.
Sursa: Realitatea de Diaspora
