Avertismentul unuia dintre cei mai renumiți economiști ai lumii: „Se repetă povestea din anii ’70 și 2008. Sunt create condițiile pentru mama tuturor crizelor”

Unul dintre cei mai renumiți economiști ai planetei anunță cea mai gravă criză din istorie. Nouriel Roubini, profesor de economie de la Facultatea de Business a Universității New York, spune că guvernele și băncile centrale „creează condițiile pentru mama tuturor crizelor”.
Economistul adaugă că momentul noii crize nu este atât de departe pe cât am vrea să credem. Va veni în cel mult câțiva ani, scrie insider.com
Stagflația este un fenomen economic care se manifestă prin coexistența stagnării economiei, inflației și șomajului.
Rezerva Federală și Trezoreria SUA și echivalentele lor din întreaga lume s-au bazat pe politici fiscale și monetare slabe pentru a stimula creșterea economică în ultimul deceniu.
Aceste eforturi au umflat și mai mult prețurile acțiunilor, caselor și altor active și, de asemenea, au încurajat împrumuturile agresive, este de părere Roubini.
Economistul a catalogat drept „exuberanță irațională” entuziasmul în jurul criptomonedelor.
El se așteaptă ca o cerere imensă să alimenteze inflația, presiunile de aprovizionare precum protecționismul, destrămarea lanțurilor globale de aprovizionare și atacurile cibernetice asupra infrastructurii cheie, ceea ce va duce apoi la creșterea prețurilor.
Mai mult, guvernele au împrumutat sume mari de bani pentru a-și finanța planurile de stimulare și sunt mult mai îndatorate acum decât acum 50 de ani, a spus Roubini.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
