Anunț EXCLUSIV de la Casa Națională de Pensii – Cum se va face recalcularea și cât vor crește

Pensiile ar putea crește pentru unii vârstnici după evaluarea și recalcularea dosarelor la care lucrează acum Casele de Pensii. Se vor lua în calcul elemente suplimentare față de legea în vigoare, cum ar fi sporurile sau orele suplimentare. Anunțul a fost făcut chiar de președintele Casei Naționale de Pensii, Daniel Baciu, într-un interviu exclusiv acordat Realitatea Plus.
Autoritățile vor încerca să repare inechitățile existente, iar persoanele care au avut aceeași contribuție ar trebui să primească aceeași pensie.
”Cea mai mare inechitate e faptul că aceiași pensionari care au ieșit în perioade diferite de timp, unde au fost acte normative în vigoare diferite, au obținut cuantumuri diferite la pensie, cu același stagiu de cotizare. Noi încercăm să uniformizăm pensionarii, aceeași contribuție să aibă aceeași pensie egală, iar pensiile aflate la un nivel inferior vor crește. Nicio pensie nu va scădea. Dacă prin aplicarea formulei va exista un cuantum mai mic, pensiile vor rămâne la nivelul în plată”, a declarat Baciu.
O problemă s-ar putea ivi în momentul în care, din cauza unor erori de calcul, unii au primit pensii mai mari decât ar fi trebuit.
”Dacă în dosar se găsesc erori flagrante, evident că acele dosare trebuie remediate. Dacă sunt erori flagrante, cine a încasat banii trebuie sa ii returneze…”, a explicat președintele Casei Naționale de Pensii.
Pensionarii care nu au toate actele la dosar vor trebui să bată drumuri până la instituțiile la care au lucrat sau chiar să apeleze la arhive.
”Trebuie să meargă la angajator, iar noi să putem verifica. Nu putem lucra pe ceva ce nu poate fi verificat cu documente. Toate societățile închise au fost preluate de către lichidatori, au fost preluate arhivele, în mare parte se găsesc. Trebuie să li se elibereze acele adeverințe care atestă că ei au lucrat, au realizat alte venituri decât cele existente în dosarul de pesionare.
Ei trebuie să achite o sumă pentru cei care eliberează aceste documente”, a mai spus Baciu.
Până acum au fost evaluate peste 500.000 de dosare de pensii din totalul de 5 milioane. Evaluarea ar trebui să dureze până la mijlocul anului viitor, iar o nouă lege a pensiilor ar putea fi gata la finalul lui 2022.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
