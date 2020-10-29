Alexandru Rafila, la „Legile Puterii”: Presiunea pe sistemul de sănătate nu se va diminua în câteva săptămâni

Medicul Alexandru Rafila, reprezentantul României la Organizația Mondială a Sănătății, a anunțat, joi seară, la emisiunea “Legile Puterii” de la Realitatea Plus, că presiunea pe sistemul de sănătate nu va fi diminuată în următoarele săptămâni.
“Spuneam că vom ajunge într-o situație similară cu Lombardia din aceste zile pentru că infecția a reizbucnit în Italia. Din fericire, mortalitatea la ei este mai mică decât în România. Ei sunt mult mai pregătiți ca să trateze pacienții cu coronavirus. Trebuie să putem să primim cât mai mulți pacienți. Nu știu însă dacă avem oamenii care să deservească aceste paturi. Cea mai limitată este însă resursa umană. Orice pat specailziat la Terapie Intensivă daca nu este încărcat cu personal specializat are utilitate redusă”, a declarat Alexandru Rafila, la Realitatea Plus.
Medicul a precizat că urgența acum este încetinirea creșterii numărului de îmbolnăviri.
“Trebuie să încetinim creșterea, într-o primă fază și apoi să o diminuăm. Presiunea pe sistemul de sănătate nu se va diminua însă într-un interval de câteva săptămâni, dar o să avem nevoie oricum de câteva săptămâni dacă se intervine pe mai multe paliere.
Am ajuns într-un moment în care disputele politice nu-și mai au locul, trebuie să adoptăm unele măsuri strict profesionale. Alegerile, chiar dacă sunt importante, sunt un exercițiu democratic, alegerile trebuie făcute în așa fel încât lumea să poată să participe la alegeri, să existe o reprezentativitate a celor care participă”, a mai spus Alexandru Rafila.
Sursa: Realitatea de Bucuresti
