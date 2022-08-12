Adrian Vasilescu: „Criza din energie a dus la explozia inflației. Liberalizarea pieței de energie a fost greșit făcută”

Consilierul guvernatorului BNR susține că actualele valori extrem de ridicate ale inflației sunt o consecință a crizei din energie. Gazele, carburanții și electricitatea au dus la explozia inflației. Adrian Vasilescu este de părere că liberalizarea pieței de energie din ianuari 2021 a fost greșit făcută.
„Nu mai există nicio inflație de 2%, care este cotată drept valoare optimă în toată lumea. În Europa, doar Franța și Malta au în jur de 6% inflație, iar de pe locul 3 tot crește. România e pe locul 21 cu inflație de 13%, dar Polonia, Cehia, Bulgaria, Țările Baltice sunt peste noi. Flancul estic al Europei are inflații mai mari decât ar trebui să fie. Toate sunt foarte sus. De unde vin? Din majorările la combustibil, electricitate. Produsele și serviciile energetice fac inflația peste tot în lume. Noi am avut un exercițiu, între 2017 și 2019, atunci când ANRE a produs o primă inflație, dar și liberalizarea din ianuarie anul trecut, care nu a fost pregătită temeinic. Japonia a decis o taxă de consum cu o creștere de 3%. Doi ani s-a dezbătut această creștere. În România, nu avem exercițiul asta. Dincolo de inflație mai este și climatul inflaționist care vine din anticipații aiurea. Când vine un furnizor și spune că se va scumpi gazul, atunci se duc toate în sus toate. Bătălia cu costurile de producție este peste tot în lume.
BNR a tot anunțat că liberalizarea a fost prost făcută, iar eu am scris de cel puțin 20 de ori că liberalizarea a fost greșit făcută.
Totuși, nu puteam fără aceasta liberalizare. Exercițiul din 2017 a pornit când deja combustibilii pe piața internațională se scumpeau. În decembrie 2020 aveam 2,06 decembrie inflație. Nu era motiv de presiune inflaționistă. Avem scumpiri la gaze 70%, au fost și de 89% în unele luni.
Până în martie 2023, când va expira subvenția de la stat, probabil că FMI va tot repeta să nu mai facă scheme de compensare pentru toată populația, pentru că bugetele nu rezistă și explodează. Lăsați plafonarea numai pentru populația vulnerabilă, ne spune FMI. Dacă la anul nu vom mai avea scheme de plafonare, iar cealaltă populație va plăti prețul real, atunci România va trebui să aibă un plan bine pus la punct.
Joe Biden le-a cerut benzinarilor să nu-și bată joc, iar miliardarul Jeff Bezos spune că președintle s-a amestecat în piața liberă. SUA a scos din rezerva strategică rezervă de benzină, iar Biden de aceea le cere să nu crească prețul. Piața liberă are regulile ei, nu putem merge cu investiții medii și submedii. Din 1972 și până acum sunt 52 de ani când Clubul de la Roma a tot avertizat că resursele vor dispărea.
Ce se întâmplă cu prețul la energie. Sunt prea mulți intermediari. Brokerii au cumpărat tot ce se poate vinde în țara asta pe 3 ani. Cei care au nevoie urgentă, nu mai pot să cumpere decât de pe piața spot, iar aici prețurile sunt mari. Asta e o chestiune de piață liberă, dar e nevoie de acțiune pe mai multe planuri. Nici UE nu ar privi cu ochi buni și nici piețele de la care ne împrumutăm. Deficitul bugetar este excesiv în România, iar el se acoperă din împrumuturi. Când deficitul crește prea mult, piețele cresc dobânda”, a declarat Adrian Vasilescu, consilier al guvernatorului BNR.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
