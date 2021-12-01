Adrian Chesnoiu, Ministrul Agriculturii: „Nu UE interzice lemnul pentru încălzire. Așa au negociat unii PNRR la Comisia Europeană”

Noul ministru al Agriculturii, Adrian Chesnoiu, lansează un atac la adresa celor care au negociat PNRR-ul cu Comisia Europeană, în fața căreia România s-a angajat singură să elimine, în doi ani, încălzirea pe bază de lemne.
„Nu Uniunea Europeană ne interzice utilizarea lemnelor de foc, ci cel care a negociat condițiile, domnul Cristian Ghinea, fost ministrul al Fondurilor Europene. El a negociat PNRR total netransparent. El a plasat mai multe bombe de care ne lovim acum. Am solicitat dezbaterea PNRR în Parlamentul României. Nu s-a știut ce a negociat domnul Ghinea în numele României. Ar fi trebuit să il dezbată în Parlament”, a declarat Adrian Chesnoiu în emisiunea „Legile Puterii”.
Foto/Profimedia
