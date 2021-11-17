Adrian Bența: „Nu știm destinația finală a banilor din taxe. Nu am încredere că sumele vor fi folosite corect”

Analistul financiar Adrian Bența spune că, atâta vreme cât banii din taxe și impozite nu se știe unde se duc, românii au dreptul să fe neîncrezători în noi sume percepute de către stat.
„Atâta timp cât fiascalitatea nu este identică, avem probleme. În Occident, taxele pe proprietăți sunt mult mai mari ca în România, undeva la 2% din valoarea de piață. Sunt pentru această taxă, dar sumele să ajungă la cei care chiar au nevoie de bani.
Atâta timp cât nu știm destinația finală a banului, nu am încredere că sumele vor fi folosite corsct, așa că aleg să fac o donație sau o sponsorizare. Eu am un apartament de 3 camere și o mașină cu motor mare. E ciudat că taxa pe mașină e de 10 ori mai mare decât cea pe locuință. O creștere a taxelor pe proprietate este suportabilă, dar să nu uităm că 5 milioane de români se bazează doar pe pensii. De asemenea, aceste taxe ne vor afecta dorința de a fi proprietari. Românul vrea o casă a lui, iar astfel de taxe vor împiedica deținerea de proprietăți”, a declarat analistul financiar Adrian Bența în emisiunea „Legile Puterii”.Trebuie să faci funcțională economia, să crească veniturile, iar mai apoi poți să te gândești la noi taxe. După ce luăm măsuri de sprijinire a micilor întreprinzători, abia atunci putem vorbi de suprataxare. Cota progresivă a adus mai mulți bani la buget. Mi-e teamă că acest impozit progresiv va cădea tot pe salariat. La PFA se poate vorbi de cota progresivă. Această cotă unică ar trebui păstrată, iar statul să combată mai mult evaziunea fiscală”, a mai spus Bența.
Sursa: Realitatea de Bucuresti
