160.000 de elevi din medii defavorizate au primit vouchere educaționale în România – Când vin alte sute de mii de carduri – Anunțul lui Marcel Boloș

160.000 de copii din medii defavorizate, care deţineau carduri, au primit deja sprijinul de 500 de lei pentru rechizite şi îmbrăcăminte în această toamnă, a anuțat Ministerul Investiţiilor şi Proiectelor Europene (MIPE). Pe lângă aceștia, vor mai primi sprijin alți 200.000, pentru care au fost emise carduri, ce urmează să fie livrate inspectoratelor şcolare judeţene.
„Până în acest moment 160.000 de copii din România au primit vouchere educaționale de 500 de lei pentru imbracaminte si rechizite, după ce ieri am făcut o serie importantă de plăți.
Astfel, au fost încărcate în total, în această toamnă, ajutoarele pentru aproximativ 160.000 elevi.
Beneficiază de sprijinul în valoare de 500 de lei:
- Copiii din învățământul de stat preșcolar, cu condiția ca venitul lunar pe membru de familie să fie de până la de două ori nivelul venitului minim garantat pentru o persoană singură (298 lei);
- Elevii din învățământul de stat primar și gimnazial, dacă venitul mediu net lunar pe membru de familie, realizat în luna iulie a fiecărui an, este de maximum 50% din salariul de bază minim brut pe țară (1.275 lei).
„Continuăm să acționăm concret pentru a evita manifestarea riscului de sărăcie extremă în rândul populației celei mai expuse riscului de sărăcie. Am reușit ieri alimentarea tuturor cardurilor existente pentru beneficiarii ajutoarelor de 500 de lei pentru rechizite și îmbrăcăminte, pe care îl acordăm din fonduri europene prin Programul Operațional Ajutorarea Persoanelor Defavorizate. 160.000 de preșcolari și elevi au, în acest moment, cardurile încărcate. Prima cerinţă a educaţiei incluzive este să diminuăm până la a elimina toate formele de excluziune. Ea asigură accesul, participarea şi succesul şcolar pentru toţi copiii, indiferent de mediul din care provin”, a declarat ministrul Marcel Boloș.
Anul acesta, prin Schema naționale de sprijin pentru elevii cei mai defavorizați prevăzută de OUG nr. 133/2020 vor primi ajutor pentru rechizite și îmbrăcăminte 405.000 preșcolari și elevi, față de 245.000 beneficiari în anul școlar precedent.
Pentru copiii deveniți eligibili anul acesta au fost emise deja peste 200.000 de carduri, care vor fi livrate în perioada următoare către inspectoratele școlare județene.
Tichetele sociale pe suport electronic pentru sprijin educațional pot fi utilizate numai la unitățile cu care emitenții cardurilor au contracte de afiliere.
Alte măsuri de sprijin pentru persoanele defavorizate, finanțate din bani europeni:
– Pachete cu alimente destinate categoriilor vulnerabile. Din ianuarie 2020, când a debutat acest program, au fost livrate cinci tranșe de astfel de pachete. Detalii, aici: https://bit.ly/3EAABpS
– Vouchere sociale oferite prin programul „Sprijin pentru România”. Aproximativ 2,5 milioane de români, aflați în situații de deprivare materială sau risc de sărăcie, primesc o dată la două luni ajutoare pentru alimente și mese calde în valoare de 250 lei, până la finalul anului. Detalii, aici: https://bit.ly/3AEnYZK, a mai transmis MIPE într-un comunicat de presă.
Sursa: Realitatea Din PNL
