10 ZILE LIBERE în plus: ministrul Finanțelor a semnat ORDINUL. Cine sunt BUGETARII care beneficiază de concediul suplimentar

Angajații din ministere vor primi zece zile libere în plus. Concediul suplimentar a fost aprobat printr-un ordin semnat de ministrul Finațelor Publice, Dan Vâlceanu.
Hotărârea se aplică în cazul persoanelor care lucrează în condiții periculoase, cum ar fi muncitorii care sunt expuși frecvent radiațiilor.
Aceștia vor beneficia de 10 zile libere în plus, pe lângă concediul de odihnă, începând chiar de anul acesta.
Conducerile mai multor ministere, printre care Finanțele, Fondurile Europene și Transporturile, au adoptat deja decizia.
Sursa: Realitatea de Bucuresti
