Vouchere pentru persoanele cu venituri mici. Anunțul ministrului Familiei cu privire la pachetul de măsuri pentru combaterea creșterii prețurilor

Ministrul Familiei, Gabriela Firea, a anunțat, miercuri, că există discuții cu privire la aprobarea unui pachet de măsuri pentru sprijinirea persoanelor cu venituri reduse, în contextul creșterii prețurilor la produsele alimentare.
Pe lista de măsuri figurează acordarea de vouchere pentru elevii care beneficiază de burse sociale, dar și pentru persoanele cu venituri reduse.
Una dintre măsurile propuse vizează acordarea de vouchere, în valoare de 50 de euro, pentru două luni, pentru persoanele cu venituri reduse. De această măsură ar putea beneficia inclusiv pensionarii cu venituri de până la 1500 de lei.
O altă măsură se referă la creșterea tichetelor de masă de la 20 lei la 30 lei. Pe lista de măsuri mai figurează și creșterea salariilor din agricultură, respectiv aprobarea salariului minim brut de 3.000 de lei în acest sector.
Lista pachetului de măsuri propuse:
-acordarea de vouchere pentru alimentele de bază;
-vouchere pentru elevii cu burse sociale
-creșterea cu 50% a valorii tichetelor de masă;
-dublarea cotei de hrană pentru pacienții din spitale și pentru copiii instituționalizați;
-scutirea de taxe pe suma de 200 de lei acordată în plus de angajator la salariul minim;
-creșterea salariilor din agricultură, cu salariu minim brut de 3.000 de lei în acest sector;
-stabilirea unui salariu minim pentru muncitorii din agricultură, de 3000 de lei brut.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
