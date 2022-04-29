Virgil Popescu: Săptămâna viitoare se semnează contractul dintre Romgaz și Exxon. Vestea, extrem de IMPORTANTĂ pentru români

Vești bune pentru români! Contractul dintre Romgaz şi Exxon pentru preluarea participaţiei americane în perimetrul Neptun Deep din Marea Neagră va fi semnat săptămâna viitoare. Anunțul a fost făcut pe Facebook, cu scurt timp în urmă, de ministrul Energiei, Virgil Popescu.

„Gazele din Marea Neagră vor ajunge în casele românilor, așa cum am promis. Săptămâna viitoare se semnează contractul dintre Romgaz și Exxon, pentru preluarea participației americane în perimetrul Neptun Deep.
 
Am avut discuții cu cei de la Romgaz și de la Petrom și odată ce vor intra în acest proiect, noi vom încerca să urgentăm și să ardem niște etape, să ajutăm cât se poate cu partea birocratică, cu avizele care nu au fost încă luate, în așa fel încât să grăbim acest lucru. De asemenea, pentru a elimina orice fel de speculații reiterez următoarele: perimetrul Neptun Deep nu face parte din zona continentală câștigată de România în procesul de la Haga cu Ucraina. Este în apele teritoriale românești încă de la început. Acum vedem, mai bine ca oricând, ce înseamnă o umbrelă de securitate a Alianței Nord-Atlantice.
 
Nimeni nu pune problema securității investițiilor în România. În viitorul apropiat producția României de gaze se va dubla, iar asta înseamnă independență completă a țării noastre și, totodată, vom deveni furnizor de securitate energetică națională. Și având în vedere că vom avea suficient gaz, estimăm că și prețurile se vor așeza”, afirmă ministrul, în postarea citată.
 

