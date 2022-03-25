Virgil Popescu: Eu nu cred în posibilitatea schimbării în ruble a contractelor de gaze, în România

De către
Realitatea Financiara
-

Ministrul Energiei, Virgil Popescu, a declarat, joi seara, că România nu are contracte directe cu Gazprom, nici companiile private şi nici Romgaz nu au. În plus, acesta nu crede în posibilitatea schimbării în România a contractelor pentru gaze naturale în ruble.

 

„România nu are contracte directe cu Gazprom, companiile din Români private, sau Romgaz, nu au contract cu Gazprom. Sunt diverşi intermediari, traderi de gaze, care au contracte în special cu companii private din România şi vând gazul pe piaţa românească în lei. Acum, cum e contractul, sunt convins că nu e în ruble contractul între companii şi mi-e greu să cred că poate fi schimbat aşa de pe o zi pe alta între o companie intermediară şi o companie privată. Eu nu cred în posibilitatea schimbării în România a contractelor în ruble. Şi apoi este problema acelor companii intermediare care au contact la rândul lor cu Gazprom”, a precizat ministrul, la un post TV.

Virgil Popescu a subliniat că un contract nu poate fi modificat unilateral şi că hub-urile de gaze europene sunt în euro, iar anunţul Rusiei că nu va mai accepta plăţi în dolari sau euro pentru livrările sale de gaze naturale către UE ci doar în ruble a fost făcut pentru a pune presiune pe consumatori.

„Un contract nu poate fi modificat unilateral. Nu ştiu cum sunt contractele în celelalte state, nu ştiu nici cum sunt contractele private, dar un contract e o regulă de drept, nu poate fi modificat unilateral, părţile trebuie să cadă de comun acord. Apoi, hub-urile de gaze europene nu sunt în ruble, sunt în euro. Cel din Baumgarten, care e majoritar cu gaz rusesc, e tot în euro. Cel din Amsterdam, TTF din Olanda, e tot în euro.

Deci nu vorbim de moneda rublă în tranzacţiile cu gaze naturale. Nu ştiu cum va putea să facă Federaţia Rusă această modificare. Vom vedea în perioada următoare. Cred că nici vremea nu îi ajută ca să zici că e o presiune pe consumatorii de gaze. Deja am ieşit din iarnă, în toată Europa vremea se încălzeşte. Eu cred că a fost aşa, un lucru aruncat pe piaţă azi când se întâlneşte NATO, când se întâlneşte Consiliul European, tocmai pentru a pune o presiune”, a explicat ministrul Energiei.

Sursa: Realitatea Financiara

