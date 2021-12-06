Video: Reprezentantul constructorului Podului suspendat peste Dunăre spune că acesta ar putea fi redat traficului în decembrie 2022

Reprezentantul constructorului Podului suspendat peste Dunăre care leagă Brăila de Tulcea a promis în faţa vicepremierului şi ministru al Transporturilor, Sorin Grindeanu, aflat în vizită de lucru în judeţele Galaţi şi Brăila, că lucrările ar putea fi teminate în noiembrie anul viitor, iar în luna decembrie 2022 podul ar fi funcțional, dacă se vor rezolva pânî la jumătatea lunii februarie problemele cu relocarea utilităților.
”Dacă vom face toţi eforturi, vom reuşi în decembrie 2022 să deschidem traficul pe podul suspendat. Podul oricum în noiembrie 2022 va fi finalizat dacă vom reuşi să rezolvăm problema de aici cu Transelectrica, cu utilităţile”, a precizat Dragos Burlacu, director tehnic la societatea care construieşte podul.
Toate aceste estimări optimiste ţin însă mult şi de cum va fi vremea. Tehnic vorbind, tablierul podului, una dintre cele mai importante părţi ale acestuia este gata şi asteaptă doar sa fie instalat toate cele 86 de coloane.
Trebuie rezolvată şi problema relocării unor utilităţi care încurcă desfăşurarea proiectului.
Sursa: Realitatea de Braila
