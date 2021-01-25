Teatrele, cinematografele, restaurantele, cafenelele și sălile de jocuri se redeschid, astăzi, la 30% din capacitate

De astăzi, vom putea merge din nou la restaurant în Capitală. Localurile se redeschid, însă mesele vor fi ocupate la doar 30% din capacitate. Pe lângă ele, și cinematografele, teatrele și sălile de jocuri de noroc vor funcționa. Asta după ce rata de infectare în București a scăzut și a ajuns la 2,3 la mia de locuitori, relatează Realitatea PLUS.

De astăzi se vor relaxa restricțiile în Capitală. În primul rând se redeschid localurile. Vorbim despre undeva la 12.000 de localuri care în ultimele 4 luni au avut lacătul pe ușă. Acestea nu vor funcționa la capacitate maxima, ci doar la 30% din capacitatea normală. Mai exact, una din trei mese va fi ocupată.

Tot de astăzi se vor deschide și teatrele, cinematografele și sălile de jocuri de noroc. Nici acestea însă nu vor funcționa la capacitatea normală. 

În plus, relaxarea vine și cu o condiție, respectiv aceea de a menține rata de incidență sub 3/1000 de locuitori, ceea ce plasează Capiala în scenariul galben. 

Relaxarea restricțiilor nu vine fără emoții, și asta deoarece recent au fost descoperite în București 9 cazuri de infectare cu tulpina mult mai contagioasă a COVID-19. 

