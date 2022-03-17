Prețul petrolului a scăzut pentru a 5-a oară în ultimele 6 zile – Tarifele la pompă, în România, se mențin ridicate

Preţurile petrolului au pierdut teren miercuri pentru a cincea oară în ultimele şase zile, traderii reacţionând la progresele discuţiilor de pace dintre Rusia şi Ucraina şi la o creştere surprinzătoare a stocurilor din SUA, transmite Reuters.
Piaţa petrolului înregistrează fluctuaţii mari de mai bine de două săptămâni, iar ambele contracte de referinţă au variat în ultimele 30 de zile în cel mai mare interval de minim şi maxim de la jumătatea anului 2020.
Preţul petrolului Brent sa fluctuat într-un interval de 6 dolari, între 97,55 dolari şi 103,70 dolari, înainte de a se stabili la 98,02 dolari, în scădere cu 1,89 dolari pe baril, sau cu 1,9%.
Ţiţeiul West Texas Intermediate (WTI), de referinţă pe piaţa americană, a coborât cu 1,40 dolari, sau 1,5%, la 95,04 dolari pe baril.
Creşterea puternică a săptămâna trecută a făcut ca preţul petrolului Brent să atingă pentru scurt timp 139 de dolari pe baril, din cauza îngrijorărilor legate de perturbarea extinsă a aprovizionării din Rusia.
Preţul petrolului Brent este acum cu mai mult de 40 de dolari sub acest maxim, iar unii analişti au avertizat că acest lucru reflectă prea mult optimism că războiul se va încheia în curând.
Statele Unite şi alte naţiuni au impus sancţiuni grele Rusiei de când a invadat Ucraina în urmă cu mai bine de două săptămâni. Acest lucru a perturbat comerţul cu petrol al Rusiei de peste 4 până la 5 milioane de barili de ţiţei zilnic.
Preţul petrolului Brent a crescut cu 28% în şase zile şi apoi a scăzut cu 24% în următoarele şase sesiuni, incluzând şi ziua de miercuri.
Preţurile au atins un maxim din ultimii 14 ani pe 7 martie, înainte de a se retrage.
O serie de factori au determinat inversarea creşterii, inclusiv speranţe modeste pentru un acord de pace între Rusia şi Ucraina şi semnale slabe de progres între Statele Unite şi Iran pentru a relansa un acord nuclear din.
Se preconizează că cererea chineză va încetini din cauza creşterii numărului de cazuri de coronavirus, deşi cifrele au arătat mai puţine cazuri noi, iar speranţele pentru măsuri de stimulare chineze au stimulat acţiunile.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
