Premierul împarte bani primarilor care l-au votat la Congres: 1.10 miliarde din fondul de rezervă

Florin Cîțu – premier interimar după ce a fost demis prin moțiune de cenzură a propus și aprobat în Guvern un proiect de hotărâre pentru a da bani din fondul de rezervă primarilor care l-au susținut la Congresul PNL pentru funcția de președinte.
Premierul demis face ce vrea cu banii țării în plină criză sanitară. În timp ce spitalele sunt în comă din cauza valului uriaș de infectări, Florin Cîțu a decis în ședința de guvern să împartă bani primarilor care l-au votat la congres.
Suma de 1.10 miliarde sunt bani din fondul de rezervă și ar urma să fie dați cu precădere primarilor liberali. Mai precis, 80 la sută din sumă merge la edilii PNL și UDMR, iar restul la PSD.
Vezi aici Cum s-au împărțit sumele din fondul de rezervă DOCUMENT
Sursa: Realitatea de Bucuresti
