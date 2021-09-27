PNRR-ul României APROBAT. Iohannis: Este o șansă pe care nu avem voie să o ratăm. Impementarea proiectelor, o prioritate ABSOLUTĂ

Preşedintele Comisiei Europene, Ursula von der Leyen, se află împreună cu președintele Klaus Iohannis şi prim-ministrul Florin Cîțu într-o vizită la Spitalul Universitar de Urgenţă Bucureşti, unitatea medicală ce ar urma să beneficieze de fonduri prin Programul NextGenerationEU. Vizita preşedintelui CE în România are ca principal scop prezentarea evaluării privind Planul Naţional de Redresare şi Rezilienţă (PNRR). La finalul vizitei, cei trei oficiali au susținut o conferință comună de presă.

Îmi face o deosebită plăcere  o avem astăzi  oaspete pe dna Ursula von der Leyen. Bine ați venit la BucureștiSalut anunțul făcut de doamna von der Leyen despre PNRR, care a primit chiar astăzi undă verde de la Comisia Europeană. Aprobarea  reprezintă un moment simbolic pentru țară noastră. Acest plan este rezultatul unui dialog intens cu Comisia Europeană, dar și a unui efort colectiv instituțional fără precedent. 

A fost un proces extrem de laborios care a presupus o muncă extraordinare sub presiunea timpului. Finalizarea PNRR și aprobarea  de Comisie este doar o victorie de etapăProvocările majore încep abia acum. Implementarea măsurilor este o măsură esențială. Vreau să fim pregătiți pentru etapă cea mai importantă. Demararea și mai ales, a reformelor pe care ni le-am asumat. Accesând aceste fonduri putem schimbă România în profunzime, putem construi o țară așa cum ne dorim. 

PNRR este un instrument deosebit de important, ne oferă resursele pentru a implementa investiții. Toate aceste resurse financiare reprezintă o oportuinitate extraordinară pentru noi  investim în infrastructură de șoselecăi ferate, în educațiesănătate. Pandemia ne-a arătat foarte clar  vulnerabilitățile din sănătate au implicații profunde asupra economiei, încrederii în guverne și coeziunii sociale. Investițiile în sănătate sunt esențiale. Spitalul pe care l-am vizitat acum este un exemplu. prin folosirea fondurilor pacienții vor beneficia de îngrijire de spoecialitate. Este mult a muncă de făcut. Avem o responsabilitate uriașăÎmpreună cu acest guvern am reusot  avem acest plan aprobat. Cer  faceți o prioritate absolută în implementarea reformelor și a investițiilor din PNRR. Este o șansă pe care nu avem voie  o ratăm. Este o șansă de a lasă generațiilor viitoare o României profund modernizatăRămân un partener implicat al acestei guvernări„, a afirmat Iohannis, în discursul susținut cu acest prilej.

Premierul Florin Cîțu a declarat, la rândul său, în conferința comună de presă susținută alături de Klaus Iohannis și Ursula von der Leyen, că PNRR va susține reformele și investițiile care vor face din România o economie de nivel mediu european.

„Ultimele luni de zile au fost intense. În tot acest timp, președintele Comisiei Europene a susținut România în procesul de aprobare a PNRR. Comunicarea a fost intensă. PNRR ne va ajuta să implementăm reformele și investițiile pe care ni le-am asumat. Vom avea o economie puternică de care vor beneficia toți românii. PNRR-ul României este printre cele mai bine finanțate cinci planuri din UE și era normal ca negocierile să fie dificile. Sunt extrem de mulțumit că evaluarea CE este pozitivă. Aceasta ne arată că este bine construit și acoperă nevoile pe care România le are în acest moment. Pentru români este esențial că am reușit să introducem în PNRR câteva investiții esențiale, iar construirea de autostrăzi este ceva la care țin în mod special”, a declarat Cîțu.

Premierul a arătat însă că, în prezent, „trebuie să fim foarte atenți la partea de implementare”. „Toți cei implicați trebuie să-și facă treaba, pentru că fiecare piesă de puzzle este importantă. Un lucru pe care îl pot garanta este că Guvernul României va implementa toate reformele propuse, își va atinge toate țintele, astfel încât România  să atragă toți banii puși la dispoziție prin PNRR. Altă cale nu există, nu mai putem sta pe loc când toată lumea se dezvoltă. Până în 2028, când PNRR va fi finalizat, vom avea alte standardele pentru traiul zilnic, iar economia va fi aproape de media europeană. (…)

Vom îmbunătăți accesul în Sănătate pentru românii vulnerabili, România Educată va beneficia de finanțare prin PNRR. Vom stimula creșterea utilizării de energe verde. Vom face reforma pensiilor și vom reduce inechitățile. Nu putem trăia de la un an la altul, avem nevoie de predictibilitate. Lor li se adaugă reforma fiscalăÎn total, 64 de reforme de care vor beneficia românii. Reformele merg mâna în mâna cu investițiilePrin PNRR sunt incluse 107 investiții. O treime merge către transporturi. 3,7 miliare de euro pentru autostrazi, 600 milioane euro investiții metrou din București și Cluj. Investim și în Educație și în SănătateLista este lungă, toate aceste alocări vor construi România, o vor dezvolta și o vor moderniza”, a mai spus premierul.

Anterior acestei vizite, Ursula von der Leyen a fost primită, la Palatul Cotroceni, de preşedintele Klaus Iohannis. Potrivit agendei publice a șefului statului de pe site-ul Administrației Prezidențiale, cei doi oficiali au avut convorbiri tete-a-tete. Ulterior, șefa CE a avut o întrevedere cu premierul Florin Cîţu.

