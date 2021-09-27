PNRR-ul României APROBAT. Iohannis: Este o șansă pe care nu avem voie să o ratăm. Impementarea proiectelor, o prioritate ABSOLUTĂ

Preşedintele Comisiei Europene, Ursula von der Leyen, se află împreună cu președintele Klaus Iohannis şi prim-ministrul Florin Cîțu într-o vizită la Spitalul Universitar de Urgenţă Bucureşti, unitatea medicală ce ar urma să beneficieze de fonduri prin Programul NextGenerationEU. Vizita preşedintelui CE în România are ca principal scop prezentarea evaluării privind Planul Naţional de Redresare şi Rezilienţă (PNRR). La finalul vizitei, cei trei oficiali au susținut o conferință comună de presă.
„Îmi face o deosebită plăcere să o avem astăzi că oaspete pe dna Ursula von der Leyen. Bine ați venit la București! Salut anunțul făcut de doamna von der Leyen despre PNRR, care a primit chiar astăzi undă verde de la Comisia Europeană. Aprobarea să reprezintă un moment simbolic pentru țară noastră. Acest plan este rezultatul unui dialog intens cu Comisia Europeană, dar și a unui efort colectiv instituțional fără precedent.
A fost un proces extrem de laborios care a presupus o muncă extraordinare sub presiunea timpului. Finalizarea PNRR și aprobarea să de Comisie este doar o victorie de etapă. Provocările majore încep abia acum. Implementarea măsurilor este o măsură esențială. Vreau să fim pregătiți pentru etapă cea mai importantă. Demararea și mai ales, a reformelor pe care ni le-am asumat. Accesând aceste fonduri putem schimbă România în profunzime, putem construi o țară așa cum ne dorim.
PNRR este un instrument deosebit de important, ne oferă resursele pentru a implementa investiții. Toate aceste resurse financiare reprezintă o oportuinitate extraordinară pentru noi să investim în infrastructură de șosele, căi ferate, în educație, sănătate. Pandemia ne-a arătat foarte clar că vulnerabilitățile din sănătate au implicații profunde asupra economiei, încrederii în guverne și coeziunii sociale. Investițiile în sănătate sunt esențiale. Spitalul pe care l-am vizitat acum este un exemplu. prin folosirea fondurilor pacienții vor beneficia de îngrijire de spoecialitate. Este mult a muncă de făcut. Avem o responsabilitate uriașă. Împreună cu acest guvern am reusot să avem acest plan aprobat. Cer să faceți o prioritate absolută în implementarea reformelor și a investițiilor din PNRR. Este o șansă pe care nu avem voie să o ratăm. Este o șansă de a lasă generațiilor viitoare o României profund modernizată. Rămân un partener implicat al acestei guvernări„, a afirmat Iohannis, în discursul susținut cu acest prilej.
Premierul Florin Cîțu a declarat, la rândul său, în conferința comună de presă susținută alături de Klaus Iohannis și Ursula von der Leyen, că PNRR va susține reformele și investițiile care vor face din România o economie de nivel mediu european.
„Ultimele luni de zile au fost intense. În tot acest timp, președintele Comisiei Europene a susținut România în procesul de aprobare a PNRR. Comunicarea a fost intensă. PNRR ne va ajuta să implementăm reformele și investițiile pe care ni le-am asumat. Vom avea o economie puternică de care vor beneficia toți românii. PNRR-ul României este printre cele mai bine finanțate cinci planuri din UE și era normal ca negocierile să fie dificile. Sunt extrem de mulțumit că evaluarea CE este pozitivă. Aceasta ne arată că este bine construit și acoperă nevoile pe care România le are în acest moment. Pentru români este esențial că am reușit să introducem în PNRR câteva investiții esențiale, iar construirea de autostrăzi este ceva la care țin în mod special”, a declarat Cîțu.
Premierul a arătat însă că, în prezent, „trebuie să fim foarte atenți la partea de implementare”. „Toți cei implicați trebuie să-și facă treaba, pentru că fiecare piesă de puzzle este importantă. Un lucru pe care îl pot garanta este că Guvernul României va implementa toate reformele propuse, își va atinge toate țintele, astfel încât România să atragă toți banii puși la dispoziție prin PNRR. Altă cale nu există, nu mai putem sta pe loc când toată lumea se dezvoltă. Până în 2028, când PNRR va fi finalizat, vom avea alte standardele pentru traiul zilnic, iar economia va fi aproape de media europeană. (…)
Vom îmbunătăți accesul în Sănătate pentru românii vulnerabili, România Educată va beneficia de finanțare prin PNRR. Vom stimula creșterea utilizării de energe verde. Vom face reforma pensiilor și vom reduce inechitățile. Nu putem trăia de la un an la altul, avem nevoie de predictibilitate. Lor li se adaugă reforma fiscală. În total, 64 de reforme de care vor beneficia românii. Reformele merg mâna în mâna cu investițiile. Prin PNRR sunt incluse 107 investiții. O treime merge către transporturi. 3,7 miliare de euro pentru autostrazi, 600 milioane euro investiții metrou din București și Cluj. Investim și în Educație și în Sănătate. Lista este lungă, toate aceste alocări vor construi România, o vor dezvolta și o vor moderniza”, a mai spus premierul.
Anterior acestei vizite, Ursula von der Leyen a fost primită, la Palatul Cotroceni, de preşedintele Klaus Iohannis. Potrivit agendei publice a șefului statului de pe site-ul Administrației Prezidențiale, cei doi oficiali au avut convorbiri tete-a-tete. Ulterior, șefa CE a avut o întrevedere cu premierul Florin Cîţu.
Hi, i think tht i saw you visited my weblog so i came to “return the favor”.I’m attempting to find things to enhance
my site!I suppose its ok to use some of you ideas!!
Thanks very interesting blog!
If you are going for best contents likme me, simply pay a quick visitt this
site daily because it gives feature contents, thanks
Thanks for finally writing about > PNRR-ul României APROBAT.
Iohannis: Este o șansă pe care nu avem voie să o ratăm.
Impementarea proiectelor, o prioritate ABSOLUTĂ – Realitatea Financiară
< Loved it!
I am sure this paragraph has touched all the internet visitors, its
really really good post on building up new webpage.
Thanks for the marvelous posting! I seriously enjoyed reading it, you are a
great author. I will be sure to bookmark your blog and will eventually come back from now on. I want
to encourage you to definitely continue your great posts, have a nice weekend!
Hi! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be okay.
I’m absolutely enjoying your blog and look forward to
new posts.
Peculiar article, exactly what I was looking for.
Amazing things here. I’m very satisfied too peer your article.
Thank you so much and I’m looking forward to touch you. Will youu kindly drop me a mail?
Hola! I’ve been reading your blog for some
time now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give
you a shout out from Austin Texas! Just wanted to tell you keep up
the good job!
My web-site when does cialis go off patent
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I’ve truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts.
In any case I’ll be subscribing to your rss feed and I
hope you write again very soon!
This post will help the internet viewers for setting
up new web site or even a weblog from start to end.
joker123 terpercaya
I like the helpful info you provide in your articles.
I will bookmark your weblog and check again here regularly.
I am quite certain I’ll learn many new stuff right here!
Good luck for the next!
Excellent goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you’re just extremely
excellent. I really like what you’ve acquired here, certainly like what you’re saying and the way in which you say it.
You make it enjoyable and you still care for to keep it wise.
I cant wait to read much more from you. This is
really a wonderful web site. https://www.4shared.com/u/zm9l7hgP/dona-kokichev.html
I seriously love your website.. Pleasant colors
& theme. Did you make this website yourself? Please reply back as I’m attempting to create my own website and want to know where you got
this from or exactly what the theme is called. Thank you!
Wow, this article is fastidious, my younger sister
is analyzing such things, therefore I am going to inform her.
I do trust all of the concepts you have offered to
your post. They are very convincing and can definitely work.
Nonetheless, the posts are too brief for beginners.
May just you please lengthen them a little from next time?
Thanks for the post.
Thank yyou for the auspicious writeup. It actually was once a entertainment account it.
Glance advanced to far delivesred agreeable from you!
By the way, how can wee be in contact?
I think the admin of this web page is really working hard in favor of his website, as here every data is quality
based material.
Here is my web page :: Minneapolis Pet Urine Odor Remover
WONDERFUL Post.thanks for share..more wait
.. …
I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your blog.
It’s a very easy onn the eyes which makes itt much more pleasant for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire
out a designer to creatre your theme? Fantastic work!
Hi there! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for
this website? I’m getting tired of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers
and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform.
I would be great if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
Terrific post but I was wondering if you could write a litte more on this subject?
I’d be very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit further.
Thanks!
My webpage Youtube music
Hello there, You’ve done an excellent job. I’ll certainly digg it and personally suggest to
my friends. I am confident they will be benefited from this web site.
I simply couldn’t go away your website prior to suggesting that I really enjoyed the usual information an individual provide
on your guests? Is going to be again often in order to check out
new posts
This is the right site for anyone who wishes to understand this topic.
You realize so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that I personally would want to…HaHa).
You definitely put a fresh spin on a topic that has been discussed for a long time.
Excellent stuff, just great!
Oh my goodness! Awesome article dude! Many thanks, However I
am having troubles with your RSS. I don’t understand the reason why I can’t subscribe to it.
Is there anybody having the same RSS issues? Anyone who knows the answer can you kindly
respond? Thanks!!
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic
to be actually something that I think I would never understand.
It seems too complicated and very broad for me. I’m looking forward for
your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!
Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across
this board and I to find It truly useful & it helped me out much.
I am hoping to present one thing back and help others like you helped me.
Thank you, I have recently been searching for information approximately this topic for a
long time and yours is the greatest I’ve found out so far.
But, what in regards to the conclusion? Are you certain about the supply?
I am not sure where you are getting your information, but good topic.
I needs to spend some time learning more or unerstanding more.
Thanks for great info I was looking for this information for my mission.
Someone essentially lend a hand to make critically articles
I would state. This is the first time I frequented your website page and so far?
I amazed with the research you made to make this actual
post incredible. Excellent task!
Thanks for finally writing about > PNRR-ul României APROBAT.
Iohannis: Este o șansă pe care nu avem voie să o ratăm.
Impementarea proiectelor, o prioritate ABSOLUTĂ – Realitatea Financiară < Liked it!
This is my first time pay a visit at here and i am actually happy to read everthing at one
place.
Great post. I was checking constantly this blog and I
am impressed! Very helpful information specially the remaining
section 🙂 I care for such info much. I was looking for
this particular info for a very log time. Thank you and best of luck.
We’re a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme
in our community. Your web site offered us with valuable innfo to
work on. You’ve done a formidable job aand our whole community will be thankul to you.
Wow! This blogg looks just like my oold one! It’s on a totally diffeerent topic
but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Excellent choice of colors!
Thanks for sharing your thoughts on judi. Regards
Hi all, here every person is sharing these experience, therefore it’s good to read this weblog, and
I used to go to see this website everyday.
That is a good tip especially to those fresh to the blogosphere.
Brief but very accurate information… Thanks for sharing this
one. A must read post!
I just could not leave your web site prior to suggesting that
I extremely loved the usual info an individual provide
in your visitors? Is gonna be again steadily to check
up on new posts https://pbase.com/profile/gsharond6