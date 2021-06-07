Ministrul Mediului: Prin PNRR, România trebuie să descurajeze înmatriculările autovehiculelor mai vechi de 15 ani

Ministrul Mediului, Tánczos Barna, declară că guvernul va trebui să propună Comisiei Europene, în urma negocierilor pentru PNRR, măsuri de descurajare a înmatriculării autovehiculelor mai vechi de 15 ani. Tánczos a afirmat că aceasta ar fi cerinţa oficialilor de la Bruxelles, în schimbul sumei mari proiectate pentru infrastructura de transport din România. 

„Nu cred că e vorba neapărat de taxă, dar de metode de descurajare a acestor maşini vechi este nevoie”, afirmă ministrul, care avansează posibilitatea unor taxe ”diferenţiate” sau a unor restricţii la nivel local, a afirmat ministrul, potrivit news.ro. 
 
Tánczos Barna afirmă că posibilitatea introducerii unei taxe pentru maşinile mai vechi de 15 este o „temă foarte nouă”, ridicată de către oficialii de la Bruxelles în discuţiile pe tema Planului Naţional de Redresare şi Rezilienţă(PNRR) .
 
„E o propunere, practic, a Comisiei (Europene – n.r.), ca în contrapartidă cu investiţiile în infrastructura rutieră, România să găsească o soluţie de descurajare a înmatriculării maşinilor mai vechi de 15 ani. Este o noutate pentru toate ministerele care au fost implicate – şi pentru MIPE (Ministerul Investiţiilor şi Proiectelor Europene – n.r.), şi pentru Ministerul Transporturilor, şi pentru noi – acest lucru. Este un element pe care trebuie să-l analizăm şi va trebui să venim cu propuneri”, a afirmat ministrul Mediului duminică, într-o emisiune TV.
 
Acesta a adăugat că în foarte multe ţări europene se aplică o taxă de poluare, fiind un instrument de reducere a poluării la nivel naţional, regional sau local.
 

„Eu cred că în oraşele mari, cu siguranţă, este nevoie de o astfel de implicare a autorităţii locale, ori printr-o taxă diferenţiată în funcţie de poluare, ori de anumite taxe sau anumite restricţii de a intra cu anumite tipuri de maşini în anumite zone sau este nevoie de încurajarea parcării cu mijloacele de transport electrice în detrimentul celor care sunt vechi şi care poluează foarte mult. Deci de asemenea măsuri este nevoie. În ceea ce priveşte maşinile mai vechi de 15 ani, Guvernul,în foarte scurt timp va trebui să pună pe masa Comisiei o propunere în acest sens. Nu cred că e vorba neapărat de taxă, dar de metode de descurajare a acestor maşini vechi este nevoie”, a adăugat Tánczos Barna.

Premierul Florin Cîţu a afirmat joi că nu este adeptul taxelor şi nu doreşte impunerea unei taxe auto, chiar dacă în PNRR este prevăzută descurajarea înscrierii de autoturisme vechi. ”Eu cred că pozitiv putem să descurajăm oamenii să-şi cumpere maşini vechi”, a afirmat premierul.

Premierul Florin Cîţu a fost întrebat joi, despre taxa auto din PNRR şi a afirmat: ”Acolo nu scrie taxă, ci măsură de descurajare a înscrierii autovehiculelor care poluează. Am fost foarte clar şi în negocierile cu Comisia Europeană, am spus că nu sunt adeptul taxelor, nu doresc taxe, chiar dacă este vorba despre taxă de mediu. Eu cred că pozitiv putem să descurajăm oamenii să-şi cumpere maşini vechi”.

”Sunt măsuri, nu trebuie să mergem direct la taxe (…) impunerea de taxe nu duce la scăderea poluării, a mai declarat premierul.

Ministrul Proietelor Europene, Cristian Ghinea, a afirmat că măsurile de a reduce poluarea sunt „parte din negociere” pentru ca România să primescă „fonduri multe pe rutier”. El a vorbit despre o „politică de descurajare a înregistrării maşinilor vechi”. „Nu este decisă forma în care se va întâmpla acest lucru, dar trebuie să evităm să mai fim cimitirul de maşini vechi al Europei”, a subliniat el.

 

