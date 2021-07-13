Metrorex şi STB introduc biletele şi abonamentele comune, de la 1 august. Cât va costa o călătorie cu metroul și cu autobuzul

De către
Realitatea Financiara
-

Ministerul Transporturilor şi Infrastructurii anunţă, marţi, că, de la 1 august, Metrorex şi STB îşi armonizează oferta comercială, ca un prim pas spre integrarea transportului în comun din Bucureşti şi zona metropolitană.  Preţul unei călătorii cu metroul sau cu transportul în comun de suprafaţă creşte la 3 lei de la 1 august, iar un bilet comun STB/Metrorex va costa 5 lei, a anunţat, marţi, Ministerul Transporturilor şi Infrastructurii.

Acum biletele comune oferă acces pentru 90 minute în rețeaua supraterană, împreună cu un acces la rețeaua de metrou.

Prețul biletelor se aliniază astfel:

  • O călătorie cu metroul sau transportul în comun terestru va costa 3 lei, iar un bilet comun STB / Metrorex va fi 5 lei.
  • Pentru suma de 5 lei, un călător va beneficia de o călătorie cu metroul și 90 de minute în transportul în comun terestru.
  • Un abonament de 24 de ore va costa 8 lei, iar abonamentul comun STB / Metrorex pentru 24 de ore va fi 14 lei.
  • Noutatea la abonamentele de 24 și 72 de ore este că acestea vor fi chiar 24 de ore de la momentul emiterii. Se elimină noțiunea de abonament „de zi” care, cumpărat la ora 18:00, de pildă, era valabil doar 6 ore din acea „zi”.
  • Ambele societăți introduc și opțiuni favorabile pentru companiile care doresc să își susțină angajații să folosească transportul în comun.
  • Vor exista abonamente de o lună, 6 luni și 12 luni. Prețurile lor vor fi de 80 de lei separat pentru fiecare dintre rețele (140 de lei în comun STB / Metrorex), 400 de lei (700 de lei în comun STB / Metrorex), respectiv 700 de lei (1200 de lei în comun STB / Metrorex).
  • Ambele companii oferă posibilitatea de recuperare a abonamentelor nominale în caz de pierdere. Titularii se pot prezenta cu actul de identitate, iar abonamentele vor fi emise din nou pe numele acestora.

Armonizarea tarifelor la transportul în comun din București implică și o creștere tarifară. 

În cazul STB, o călătorie, de pildă, crește de la 1,3 lei la 3 lei (sau 10 bilete pot fi achiziționate cu 25 lei). În cazul metroului, prețul unei călătorii crește de la 2,5 lei la 3 lei.

Menționăm că, în cazul STB, aceasta este prima actualizare a tarifelor de călătorie din 2008. Iar la metrou, ultima ajustare a prețurilor a fost în 2014. 

Totodată, potrivit estimărilor, încasările suplimentare generate de această măsură se vor reflecta direct în condițiile de călătorie – prin investițiile pe care cele două companii le vor putea efectua.

Atât Ministrul Transporturilor și Infrastructurii, Cătălin Drulă, cât și Primarul General al Municipiului București, Nicușor Dan, îi încurajează pe bucureșteni să opteze pentru un transport în comun terestru și cu metroul. La fel ca în toate capitalele europene, transportul public în comun reprezintă o soluție pentru degrevarea traficului și o alternativă mai puțin poluantă la traficul auto, se precizează în comunicatul Ministerului Transporturilor.

Sursa: Realitatea de Bucuresti

53 COMENTARII

