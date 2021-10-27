Legile puterii | Virgil Popescu, anunț despre gazele din Marea Neagră – Când vor profita și românii de 1 miliard de metri cubi

De către
Realitatea Financiara
-

Ministrul Energiei, Virgil Popescu, a anunțat cât de repede vor ajunge la români gazele din Marea Neagră și cum se va descurca țara noastră până atunci, miercuri seară, în exclusivitate, la „Legile puterii”, cu Alexandra Păcuraru. 

„România e al doilea mare producător de gaze naturale din Europa. Din păcate, pe gazele pe care le are și le scoate, România nu acoperă consumul. Și în perioada de iarnă trebuie să importăm 20-25% din total consum ca să putem trece peste această perioadă de iarnă”, a explicat Virgil Popescu, la „Legile puterii”. 

„Avem gaze în Marea Neagră, de-a lungul timpului, aceste perimetre au fost concesionate. Unul din perimetrele concesionate, mai mic, Aurora și Doina, este în curs de exploatare, vor fi finalizate lucrările anul viitor. Primele gaze din Marea Neagră vor intra in sistemul national de transport la inceputul anului viitor, vorbim de 1 miliard de metri cubi de gaze pe an. Practic, va veni un 10% din producția românească, în plus”, a explicat Virgil Popescu.

Ministrul Energiei a vorbit și despre urmările Acordului aprobat de Romgaz pentru gazele din marea Neagră, aprobat marți de compania națională, prin care România devine „partener egal cu OMV Petrom”. 

Citește și ACORD între Romgaz și Exxon pentru exploatarea gazelor din Marea Neagră – Tranzacția, finalizată în 2022

„Gazele din Neptun Deep, perimetrul concesionat celor de la OMVPetrom si Exxon. Ieri s-a finalizat Acordul de cumpărare al celor 50% din Neptun Deep de Romgaz de la Exxon. Urmează ca în perioada următoare cei din Consiliul de Adminstrație și AGA de la Romgaz să aprobe această tranzacție. Și putem spune, apoi, că Romagaz devine partener egal cu OMV Petrom și vom scoate gazele din Marea Neagră. Statul român redevine actor important in piata gazelor naturale, acolo vorbim de 10 miliarde de metri cub, aproximativ anual. Practic dublăm cantitatea de gaze pe care o avem în momentul de față”, a declarat Virgil Popescu.

Ministrul Virgil Popescu a anunțat și ce va face România până va extrage gaze din Marea Neagră.

„Ca orice stat european, avem nevoie de import mai puțin decât multe alte state europene pentru că suntem producători și trebuie să căutam gaze. Practic, operatorii din piață să-și aducă surplusul de gaze în perioada de iarnă”, a mai explicat ministrul Energiei, miercuri seară, la „Legile puterii”.

Sursa: Realitatea de Bucuresti

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

42 COMENTARII

  1. Currently it looks like Movable Type is the preferred
    blogging platform available right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using on your blog?

  2. Your style is very unique in comparison to other folks I have read stuff from.
    Thanks for posting when you’ve got the opportunity, Guess I will just bookmark this blog.

  3. Neat blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?
    A design like yours with a few simple adjustements would really
    make my blog jump out. Please let me know where you got your theme.
    Thanks

  5. The 2nd solar energy modern technology is the solar thermal power
    system. This system utilizes solar warmed water flowing with pipelines in a boiler.
    As the water streams via the turbine, it produces electrical power which can after that be utilized directly.
    A system of solar warmed storage batteries are
    also utilized to save excess electricity produced.

    There are many benefits to making use of solar power.

    Making use of solar power for power enables you to
    conserve a great deal of cash. It is a completely
    cost-free form of electrical energy which can not be worn down. You
    can even generate sufficient electrical energy to provide the entire of your house
    requires utilizing photovoltaic cells. Another benefit is that you
    can build your very own solar power system at a really affordable.

    Lots of people have a mistaken belief regarding solar power systems.
    They believe that photovoltaic panels must be placed on the top of a tall building in order
    to harness solar energy. This is not real.
    These days, photovoltaic panels are readily available in various shapes and sizes which can be
    easily set up anywhere. So, if you are worried regarding the
    climate being kind enough to provide you with
    adequate power throughout a storm, then there is no need to
    fret.

    Solar energy residences do not make any type of payment to global warming.
    In fact, lots of federal governments worldwide are now offering tax obligation refunds as well as various other
    rewards to those that pick solar energy. Rewards such
    as this, can assist you to make the final decision of switching to
    solar power. Not just is solar power cheaper than conventional
    techniques of electricity production, it is also much more environmental pleasant.
    The sunshine that strikes a solar panel does not produce hazardous exhausts.

    The 2nd solar power innovation is the solar thermal power system.
    This system utilizes solar warmed water flowing via pipelines in a
    boiler. As the water streams through the generator,
    it produces electrical energy which can after
    that be utilized straight. A system of solar warmed storage batteries are additionally utilized to store excess
    electrical energy produced.

    There are lots of advantages to utilizing solar energy.
    Utilizing solar energy for electrical power allows you to save a great deal of
    cash. It is a completely free form of electricity which can not be worn down. You can even generate enough
    electrical power to provide the whole of your family requires using solar
    batteries. Another benefit is that you can construct your
    very own solar power system at a extremely low cost.

    Lots of people have a mistaken belief about solar power systems.
    They believe that solar panels must be positioned on the top of a
    tall building in order to harness solar energy. This is not real.
    These days, photovoltaic panels are readily available in various sizes and shapes
    which can be conveniently installed anywhere. So, if you are worried about the weather being kind
    enough to supply you with adequate power during a storm, then there is no demand to stress.

    Solar energy residences do not make any payment to global warming.
    Actually, numerous governments worldwide are currently supplying tax obligation rebates
    and various other incentives to those that pick solar power.
    Rewards such as this, can help you to make the final decision of switching over to solar energy.
    Not only is solar power less expensive than conventional approaches of electrical power production, it is
    likewise more ecological friendly. The sunshine that strikes a solar panel does not produce harmful exhausts.

  6. Hmm it looks like your site ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I wrote
    and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I too am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to the whole
    thing. Do you have any helpful hints for beginner blog writers?
    I’d genuinely appreciate it.

  8. Hi there outstanding blog! Does running a blog similar
    to this take a large amount of work? I’ve virtually no knowledge of computer
    programming but I had been hoping to start my own blog in the near future.

    Anyways, should you have any recommendations or tips for new blog owners please share.

    I know this is off topic however I just
    needed to ask. Thanks!

  11. Hi there i am kavin, its my first time to commenting anywhere, when i
    read this article i thought i could also make comment due to
    this sensible paragraph.

  12. Asking questions are genuinely pleasant thing if you are not understanding something
    entirely, however this post presents pleasant understanding yet.

  14. Hello are using WordPress for your site platform? I’m new to the blog
    world but I’m trying to get started and create my
    own. Do you require any html coding expertise to make your own blog?
    Any help would be greatly appreciated!

  17. Wonderful beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your web site,
    how can i subscribe for a blog website? The account helped me a
    acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear concept

  19. Excellent blog here! Also your web site rather a lot up fast!

    What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate hyperlink for your host?
    I want my site loaded up as quickly as yours lol

  22. Hi friends, good paragraph and pleasant arguments commented at this
    place, I am actually enjoying by these.

  23. epizy.com

    Wonderful post however , I was wanting to know if you could write a litte more on this subject?
    I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate a little bit further.
    Many thanks!

  25. Hello to all, for the reason that I am in fact eager of reading this web site’s
    post to be updated daily. It contains fastidious data.

  27. Hi, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just curious
    if you get a lot of spam feedback? If so how do you prevent it, any
    plugin or anything you can recommend? I get so much lately it’s driving
    me mad so any help is very much appreciated.

  28. Its like you read my mind! You appear to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book in it
    or something. I think that you can do with a few pics to
    drive the message home a bit, but instead of that, this is great blog.
    An excellent read. I’ll certainly be back.

  29. Do you mind if I quote a couple of your posts as
    long as I provide credit and sources back to your website?
    My blog site is in the exact same area of interest as
    yours and my users would truly benefit from a lot of the information you present here.
    Please let me know if this ok with you. Thanks!

  30. Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This
    is an extremely well written article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it and
    come back to read more of your useful info. Thanks for the post.
    I will certainly comeback.

  31. It is truly a nice and helpful piece of info. I’m happy
    that you simply shared this useful information with us. Please keep us informed like this.
    Thank you for sharing.

  32. Hello there! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could locate a captcha plugin for my comment
    form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m
    having problems finding one? Thanks a lot!

  35. I do trust all the concepts you’ve offered in your
    post. They are really convincing and can certainly work.
    Nonetheless, the posts are very brief for beginners.
    May just you please lengthen them a bit from next time?

    Thanks for the post.

  36. Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It truly useful & it helped
    me out much. I hope to give something back
    and help others like you aided me.

  37. Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to
    assert that I get actually enjoyed account your blog posts.
    Anyway I will be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently
    rapidly.

  38. Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement
    account it. Look advanced to more added agreeable from you!
    By the way, how could we communicate?

  40. Free online slots with no download to play, all you need is your computer and an internet connection, no software to download!
    Come to jilibet.net, over 1,
    000 free slot games available. jilibet slots has classic reel slots like Crazy 777, Super Ace, Lucky Chilli, Jungle King, Gem
    Party to name a few.

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Numele tau