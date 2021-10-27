Legile puterii | Virgil Popescu, anunț despre gazele din Marea Neagră – Când vor profita și românii de 1 miliard de metri cubi

Ministrul Energiei, Virgil Popescu, a anunțat cât de repede vor ajunge la români gazele din Marea Neagră și cum se va descurca țara noastră până atunci, miercuri seară, în exclusivitate, la „Legile puterii”, cu Alexandra Păcuraru.
„România e al doilea mare producător de gaze naturale din Europa. Din păcate, pe gazele pe care le are și le scoate, România nu acoperă consumul. Și în perioada de iarnă trebuie să importăm 20-25% din total consum ca să putem trece peste această perioadă de iarnă”, a explicat Virgil Popescu, la „Legile puterii”.
„Avem gaze în Marea Neagră, de-a lungul timpului, aceste perimetre au fost concesionate. Unul din perimetrele concesionate, mai mic, Aurora și Doina, este în curs de exploatare, vor fi finalizate lucrările anul viitor. Primele gaze din Marea Neagră vor intra in sistemul national de transport la inceputul anului viitor, vorbim de 1 miliard de metri cubi de gaze pe an. Practic, va veni un 10% din producția românească, în plus”, a explicat Virgil Popescu.
Ministrul Energiei a vorbit și despre urmările Acordului aprobat de Romgaz pentru gazele din marea Neagră, aprobat marți de compania națională, prin care România devine „partener egal cu OMV Petrom”.
ACORD între Romgaz și Exxon pentru exploatarea gazelor din Marea Neagră – Tranzacția, finalizată în 2022
„Gazele din Neptun Deep, perimetrul concesionat celor de la OMVPetrom si Exxon. Ieri s-a finalizat Acordul de cumpărare al celor 50% din Neptun Deep de Romgaz de la Exxon. Urmează ca în perioada următoare cei din Consiliul de Adminstrație și AGA de la Romgaz să aprobe această tranzacție. Și putem spune, apoi, că Romagaz devine partener egal cu OMV Petrom și vom scoate gazele din Marea Neagră. Statul român redevine actor important in piata gazelor naturale, acolo vorbim de 10 miliarde de metri cub, aproximativ anual. Practic dublăm cantitatea de gaze pe care o avem în momentul de față”, a declarat Virgil Popescu.
Ministrul Virgil Popescu a anunțat și ce va face România până va extrage gaze din Marea Neagră.
„Ca orice stat european, avem nevoie de import mai puțin decât multe alte state europene pentru că suntem producători și trebuie să căutam gaze. Practic, operatorii din piață să-și aducă surplusul de gaze în perioada de iarnă”, a mai explicat ministrul Energiei, miercuri seară, la „Legile puterii”.
Sursa: Realitatea de Bucuresti
