LEGILE PUTERII | Ludovic Orban: ”Vom avea patru ani de pace politică! Ne vom ocupa să avem spitale, digitalizare, infrastructură” Ce mai promite premierul

Ludovic Orban, premierul României și cel care deschide lista PNL la alegerile parlamentare, a fost invitat, miercuri seara, în emisiunea Legile Puterii, la Realitatea PLUS. Prim-ministrul a vorbit despre planul de guvernare pe care îl are pentru viitorii patru ani și a scos în relief o serie de promisiuni pe care le face românilor.
”Noi a trebuit să facem față unui sistem care nu era pregătit să facă față unei pandemii. Am crescut cu peste 5 miliarde de lei alocările pentru sănătate. În următorii ani, pe fonduri europene care provin din facilitatea de reziliență – 2021-2027, am alocat o sumă de 6 miliarde de euro pentru sănătare. Pe lângă cele trei spitale regionale se vor mai construi încă zece spitale noi. Modernizăm foarte multe spitale.
Trebuie făcută o reformă extrem de serioasă. Trebuie investiții și în ambulator și în rețeaua de medici de familie. Gândim niște soluții ca să putem să determinăm ca în mediile unde nu există medici de familie să fie. Să facă educația sanitară, să-i determinte pe oameni să-și facă analize în stadii incipiente, să nu ajungă în stadii avandate.
Noi ne-am confruntat în această pandemie cu nevoia de aplicații care să transmită informația rapid. să se facă repede comunicarea dintre instituții. Interoperativitatea sistemelor digitale este fundamentală”, a declarat Ludovic Orban în emisiunea Legile Puterii.
Ce le promite românilor
”Cel puțin patru ani de dezvoltare. Patru ani de pace politică în care nu vom avea alegeri toți să se ocupe de asta: să avem spitale, digitalizarea sistemului public, infrastructură de transport, îmbunătățirea infrastructurii educaționale, rețeaua de gaze. Va exista o dinamică economică. Guvernul pe care îl conduc este pro business. Vom avea un parteneriat cu oamenii de afaceri. Vrem să dezvoltăm o rețea de centre de inovare digitală, este un model care a funcționat în țări precum Germania.
Educația trebuie îmbunătățită prin calitatea cadrelor didactice. Trebuie stimulată capacitatea de sinteză, creativitatea, oricum românul e creativ, de-aia suntem buni pe cercetare. Trebuie schimbat un pic ritmul. Trebuie încurajată orice inițiativă individuală. Trebuie să încurajăm încă de pe băncile scolii această abordare”, a mai spus premierul la Realitatea PLUS.
Ludovic Orban a povestit cum s-a angajat, în urmă cu 23 de ani, după ce a depus 70 de CV-uri.
”Eu am avut o perioadă în care m-am ambiționat să îmi caut loc de muncă ducându-mă la interviuri. Am fost la am fost la 29 de interviuri, după ce am depus 70 de CV-uri și abia la al 30-lea m-am angajat, în 1997. Nu aveam carnet de conducere, mi-am luat carnet de conducere, nu stăpâneam limba engleză, am urmat două module de limba engleză. Competențe digitale, am urmat cursuri, ca să îmi cresc competențele digitale. Am ocupat locul pe bune, cu un concurs și l-am apreciat”, a spus Ludovic Orban la Realitatea PLUS.
Sursa: Realitatea Din PNL
