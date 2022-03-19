Dezbatere extraordinară – Care este impactul asupra economiei mondiale după criza cauzată de coronavirus și de războiul din Ucraina

De către
Realitatea Financiara
-

Coronavirus în toată lumea, război în Ucraina – impactul asupra economiei mondiale este unul sever.

Care sunt tendințele la bursă, evoluțiile pieței de capital, cât de importantă este educația financiară, care este puterea informației în investițiile financiare, ce avantaje aduc noile tehnologii digitale?

Află care este Realitatea financiară a anului 2022, într-o dezbatere extraordinară, în direct, numai la Realitatea Plus.

Vor răspunde tuturor întrebărilor, cei mai importanți oameni din piața de capital din România, marți 22 martie, de la ora 10.00.

Realitatea financiară 2022, un eveniment Realitatea Plus în cadrul Global Money Week.

Sursa: Realitatea Financiara

