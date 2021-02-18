Decizie de ultim moment: SPORURILE bugetarilor rămân în vigoare! Ce beneficii vor fi eliminate

Decizie de ultimă oră privind sporurile bugetarilor! După o primă analiză la Ministerul Muncii a tuturor beneficiilor de la stat, s-a stabilit, potrivit surselor Realitatea Plus, ca sporurile să rămână în vigoare.
Sporurile ar urma să aibă un cuantum fix. Spre exemplu, dacă într-o instituție se acordă spor de risc de 1.000 de lei, aceeași sumă o va primi și femeia de serviciu și directorul instituției. Totodată, în noua formă a legii salarizării, o parte din sporurile bugetarilor vor fi păstrate, iar altele, eliminate, cum ar fi sporul de calculator sau de confidențialitate.
Ministrul Muncii, Raluca Turcan, spune că ar putea veni cu o analiză privind sporurile la finalul săptămânii viitoare, iar cu propunerile pentru legea salarizării la 1 martie. Aceste prevederi ar putea intra în vigoare abia de anul viitor, susțin, de cealaltă parte, cei de la UDMR.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
