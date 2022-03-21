Cum poate recupera România sume uriașe de bani pentru buget, în plin război. Bobby Păunescu: „Asta este momentul în care avem aceasta posibilitate”

Bobby Păunescu a vorbit duminică seara, la B1 tv, despre cum ar putea România să profite de un moment ideal pentru a recupera sume uriașe de bani care au fost furate din țara noastră de-a lungul timpului. Omul de afaceri a invocat documente concrete ale Departamentului de Stat al Statelor Unite ale Americii.

Bobby Păunescu a făcut o analiză a vremurilor tulburi prin care trece Europa în aceste momente dar a subliniat și o oportunitate uriașă pentru România. În condițiile în care averile oligarhilor sunt vânate în toată lumea, România ar putea profita de acest aspect și ar putea recupera sume imense furate din țară de-a lungul ultimilor 30 de ani.

„Avem de luptat cu două lucruri foarte puternice: partea de război la care nu are cum Rusia să egaleze NATO, dar al doilea război care va fi de lungă durata și nu se va termina cu retragerea lui Putin sau victoria lui, este cu acești oameni care au făcut mulți bani care nu știu dacă i-au făcut corect. Ultimul raport arată vreo 400 și ceva de miliarde care au fost furați din România și care au fost transferați în alte părți, pe niște cai cunoscute de oligarhii ruși.
 
Erau tot felul de penthouse-uri pe aici prin România, tot felul de petreceri, imediat după aia a venit o reacție a Europei care ruga România să nu mai dea pașapoarte așa multe cetățenilor ruși, sau cetățenilor care se dau moldoveni și sunt ruși.
 
Când Departamentul de Stat American caută banii oligarhilor și sunt dispuși să ajute să găsim banii ăștia, asta e momentul în care autoritățile ar trebui să zică „vrem banii înapoi”. Autoritățile noastre par deocamdată ocupate cu altele. Important este să recuperăm.
 
Noi, ce trebuie să facem este să sprijinim autoritățile că și așa sunt sub presiune. Noi trebuie să sprijinim procurorii, Serviciile, autoritățile, să le dăm curaj că nu sunt singuri, să meargă mai departe să își facă treaba pentru că de multe ori sunt blocați de mediul politic și chiar de media.
 
România poate să-și hrănească populația lejer. Dacă e nevoie la un caz de calamitate, de lipsuri majore, România poate să se hrănească singură. În caz de urgență te duci și nationalizezi și dai populației. Cetățeanul trebuie să aibă acces la bogățiile statului nostru. Avem resurse, nu asta e problema. 
 
Pe de altă parte, bugetul e important, să ne luăm banii înapoi. Soluții clare: departamentul de stat împreună cu avocați din America, cu Ambasada, de multe ori au spus că ajută România să „follow the money”. Acum deja i-au găsit, asta-i un moment în care factorul politic din țară noastră are posibilitatea să ducă lucrurile astea la bun sfârșit. Departamentul de Stat oferă pro bono soluția legală. Legea anti-corupție. Legea aia e bombă nucleară pentru cei care au furat banii din țară. Banii pot fi găsiți și pot fi luați. Obligația noastră e să susținem pe cât putem pentru cei din procuratura. Avem un singur obiectiv și acela se cheamă România. Acum vedem clar cine a furat. Noi suntem parte a alianței NATO și trebuie să folosim chestiunea asta și în interesul nostru și al dânșilor și interesul dânșilor e că noi să fim mai puternici.
 
La ora asta Ungaria are o influență mai mare că cetățenii români în politică din România. Sper că acest lucru să se diminueze și să între în matcă celor 8%. 
 
La ora asta România e condusă de Ungaria în mare proporție, influență Ungariei e foarte mare la această ora la conducerea României, prin oameni de afaceri din România. Are oameni de cetățenie maghiară care numesc miniștrii în Guvern”, a explicat Bobby Păunescu într-o analiză complexă a situației actuale.

Sursa: Realitatea Financiara

