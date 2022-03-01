Controale ANPC în toată țara, în benzinăriile Gazprom și Lukoil, dar și în magazinele Berezka. Mai multe puncte de lucru au fost închise

Autoritatea Națională pentru Protecția Consumatorilor a anunțat că a demarat acțiuni de control pentru a verifica modul în care sunt respectate prevederile legale în domeniu de către operatorii economici care dețin: benzinăriile Lukoil și Gazprom, precum și lanțul de magazine Berezka. ”Situația cumplită pe care o traversează omenirea, la acest moment, ne face pe toți să punem umărul la orice formă de stabilizare a păcii”, a spus președintele ANPC, Horia Constantinescu.
Doar luni, în prima zi de verificări, Comisarii ANPC au constatat nereguli și, în toate cele opt regiuni ale țării, au fost aplicate, până la această oră, 104 amenzi contravenționale în valoare totală de 1,4 milioane lei, cărora li s-au adăugat măsuri complementare:
– Oprirea definitivă de la comercializare a unor produse în valoare totală de 58.000 lei
– Oprirea temporară de la comercializare a unor produse în valoare totală de 128.000 lei
– Oprirea temporară a prestării serviciului, pentru un număr de 35 puncte de lucru
– Propunerea pentru încetarea practicilor comerciale incorecte
– Propunere de închidere a unității pe o perioadă de până la 6 luni, pentru 5 unități
Cele mai importante deficiențe depistate de echipele de control, potrivit reprezentanților ANPC, au fost:
– comercializarea unor produse în afara datei durabilității minimale
– deficiențe de informare pe etichetele de produs sau ale raioanelor, referitor la elementele de identificare-caracterizare ale mărfurilor sau la data durabilității minimale sau la prețul unitar
– congelatoare de gheață si de înghețată cu aglomerări de gheață vizibile , rezultate din întreruperea lanțului frig, cu urme de produse scurse și congelate
– vitrine frig neigienizate și murdare, pline de praf, mizerie și insecte moarte
– pompe de carburant cu urme vizibile de combustibil scurs atât în zona de insula, cât și pe pavimentul din zona de alimentare
– bare de protecție dislocate din paviment, cu șuruburile scoase parțial
– nerespectarea regimului de temperatură de păstrare a produselor alimentare indicat de producător
– butelii expuse la comercializare ruginite la bază, cu vopseaua scorojită
– nerespectarea condițiilor tehnice pentru desfacerea produselor
– utilizarea unor spații de depozitare insalubre, cu mobilier degradat și pardoseli neigienizate
– comercializarea unor produse electronice fără certificate de garanție
– lipsa prețurilor unor produse alimentare
– lipsa mențiunilor ”provenit din produs congelat”
– practici comerciale înșelătoare – utilizarea unor sintagme comerciale de promovare, care nu pot fi probate cu documente sau care se dovedesc a fi neadevărate comparând prețurile din magazin (exemplu ”preț special” etc.)
– practici comerciale înșelătoare – neconcordanța prețului de la raft cu cel de la casa de marcat
“În puținele zile trecute de la declanșarea conflictului din țara vecină, am elaborat un plan, în vederea desfășurării unor acțiuni de control la operatorii economici care au o cât de mică legătură cu ceea ce trăim acum.
Începând de astăzi, evaluăm activitatea Gazprom, Lukoil și a magazinelor ce comercializează produse importate din Rusia.
Vom încheia acțiunea când fiecare punct de lucru va fi așezat în ordine și va fi sancționat acolo unde situația o cere! Deja am constatat că avem de dus și noi un război cu abaterile de la normele legale și de bun simț!” a declarat Horia Constantinescu, președintele ANPC.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
