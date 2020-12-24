Banca Mondială prevede o accentuare a sărăciei în Republica Moldova pe fondul pandemiei COVID-19

Recuperarea economiei Republicii Moldova va fi mai lentă decât s-a anticipat, estimează experții Băncii Mondiale. Incertitudinea legată de evoluția pandemiei de COVID-19 va afecta companiile și populația în general, nivelul sărăciei urmând să crească tot mai mult, conform estimărilor experților instituției, scrie realitatea.net
Anna Akhalkatsi, directorul Biroului Băncii Mondiale în Republica Moldova: „Se așteaptă că tinerii muncitori și micro-întreprinderile să fie afectate cel mai mult. Sărăcia este de așteptat să crească pe măsură ce gospodăriile se confruntă cu impactul crizei, inclusiv pierderea locurilor de muncă și câștigurilor, o reducere a încasărilor de remitențe și pe măsură ce migranții revin din străinătate și care nu neapărat își pot găsi un loc de muncă. Incertitudinea cu privire la durata pandemiei și impactul acesteia ar putea constrânge și mai mult întreprinderile, lucrătorii și gospodăriile, împiedicând redresarea.”
În plus, Chișinăul va avea una dintre cele mai afectate economii din cauza combinației impactului COVID-19 asupra producției și a serviciilor și seceta care a compromis sectorul agricol, susțin experții Băncii Mondiale. Aceasta estimează o scădere a până la 7,2 la sută în 2020 și o redresare lentă în 2021 și 2022, cu o prognoză pentru PIB de 3,8 la sută și respectiv, 3,7 la sută.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
Howdy very cool site!! Guy .. Beautiful .. Amazing ..
I’ll bookmark your web site and take the feeds also?
I am satisfied to seek out so many helpful info right here within the post, we need work out extra techniques in this regard, thank
you for sharing. . . . . .
Hi, Neat post. There is an issue with your
website in web explorer, may test this? IE nonetheless is the marketplace chief and a good
portion of other folks will leave out your magnificent writing due to this problem.
Wonderful beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your site,
how can i subscribe for a blog website? The account aided me a
acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of
this your broadcast provided bright clear idea
continuously i used to read smaller content that also clear their motive, and that is also
happening with this paragraph which I am reading at this place.
constantly i used to read smaller articles which as well clear their motive,
and that is also happening with this post which I am reading now.
Hi Dear, are you in fact visiting this site regularly, if
so then you will definitely obtain nice knowledge.
I blog frequently and I seriously appreciate your content.
This great article has really peaked my interest. I will bookmark your blog and keep checking for
new information about once a week. I subscribed to your RSS feed as well.
Today, while I was at work, my sister stole my apple ipad and tested to see if
it can survive a twenty five foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now destroyed
and she has 83 views. I know this is totally off topic but I had to share it with someone!
Hi there, I enjoy reading all of your article. I like to
write a little comment to support you.
If some one needs to be updated with most up-to-date technologies afterward he must be visit this
website and be up to date daily.
Excellent, what a webpage it is! This web site presents
helpful information to us, keep it up.