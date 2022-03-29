ASF: Ziua Educației Financiare, un demers binevenit atât pentru consumatori, cât și pentru piețe

Autoritatea de Supraveghere Financiară (ASF) salută adoptarea de către Camera Deputaților a Legii care instituie data de 11 aprilie drept Ziua Educației Financiare, se arată într-un comunicat emis presei.
Potrivit sursei citate, România are nevoie de creșterea gradului de cuprindere a educației financiare atât la nivelul publicului larg, cât și la nivelul elevilor și studenților. Doar așa vom putea avea piețe financiare dezvoltate și consumatori bine informați, care să ia decizii financiare în deplină cunoștință de cauză, informează comunicatul.
„Educația financiară timpurie este o direcție strategică de acțiune pentru A.S.F. și reprezintă piatra de temelie pentru schimbarea de paradigmă în ceea ce privește locul pe care se va situa România, în viitor, în clasamentele țărilor cu un grad ridicat de educație financiară. Ziua Educației Financiare va reprezenta un bun prilej de a celebra în fiecare an importanța acestui domeniu, care are implicații fundamentale în dezvoltarea economică a societății românești”, precizează domnul Nicu Marcu, Președintele Autorității de Supraveghere Financiară.
Din anul 2015, de când A.S.F. a lansat programele sale de educație financiară și până în prezent, lectorii Autorității au susținut cursuri și prezentări pentru aproape 4.000 de profesori, peste 18.000 de studenți și circa 162.300 de elevi din toate ciclurile de învățământ.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
